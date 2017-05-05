Meridian HS partners with Kendall Ford to give students technician internship

Kyle Mattson may be a senior at Meridian High School but for him, part of going to school means changing tires and checking fluids.

Mattson, a third-year auto tech student was chosen to get some hands-on experience in a technician internship through Meridian High School's partnership with Kendall Ford.

"I've learned a lot about you know what it's like to work in a dealership defiantly," said Mattson. "It's defiantly given me a lot of good knowledge towards what a career in this industry is like."

In order to be accepted into the program the students have to be nominated by their teachers and then they apply and go through an interview process.

"For many of them It's the first interview they have ever been through," said Ron Carstensen, Director of parts and Services at Kendall Ford. "We kind of help them through the process, let them understand how this is going to work, and how we pick and choose our candidates."

If they are chosen, they get to spend a month gaining knowledge and get getting their hands dirty, which is a lot of work. While it's unpaid, it could pay off big in the end.

"We look at these people, these interns as future potential employees for our business. In fact, one of the interns that was here in the month of April is being hired on," said Carstensen.

The dealership said the program doesn't just benefit the kids, they get to interview the potential job candidates before anyone else, but for the students, it can really steer their path.

"Getting the hands-on experience and seeing what it is all about really can tell a kid 'Hey, maybe I don't want to do this but it can really motivate some people to get out there and pursue it," said Mattson.

The program is in its third year and it has been so successful, they hope to continue it for many more years to come.