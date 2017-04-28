Meridian house fire kills family pet

A family is safe this morning after a fire in Meridian...but sadly they lost a pet.

The fire happened just southeast of Victory and Locust Grove last night. Dispatchers tell us a grass fire got out of control and quickly spread to the home, badly damaging the back portion.

No one was transported to the hospital.

A neighbor stepped in to help firefighters and even tried to rescue their cat. The neighbor said she's an animal lover and tried to do compressions on the cat.

There's no word this morning on how the grass fire was started.