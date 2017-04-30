Meridian High School student brings awareness to suicide and the resources available

The community of Meridian is working together stop suicide. On Saturday, hundreds of people ran around Meridian High School to bring awareness to suicide and the resources available. The event was planned by a high school student whose family was closely impacted by suicide three years ago. In 2014, Collin Freese lost his 13-year-old sister to suicide.

"A lot of people want to hide it and push it aside and just keep it in when they don't want to express it because they might be shamed upon or hated for it or any rejection for it as well. And so people just push it aside when people need to speak out because that's how we can help and how we can encourage and comfort others," said Collin Freese who organized the event.

They also raised money through registration and raffle ticket sales. The proceeds going to the Suicide Prevention Action Network in Idaho. S.P.A.N volunteer Melodie Patton lost her son Jeffrey to suicide ten years ago and like Collin, she knows how hard it can be but also knows there is help.

"I know what it's like and I don’t want any other parent to have to go through that it's very difficult," said Melodie Patton a Volunteer for S.P.A.N.

To donate to the Suicide Prevention Action Network in Idaho click here.