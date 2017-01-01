BOISE, Idaho - The Naylors of Meridian could win up to $10,000 from America's Funniest Videos after submitting an embarrassing family clip. Upon delivering a cute puppy to the kids, they slam the door on Mom who is left standing outside.

"I've been watching Americas' funniest home videos since it started 25 years ago and decided what the heck I might as well submit it in. And it's been amazing and crazy that it all happened," said Burma Naylor, the mom shut-out by kids swept away by enthusiasm for her gift of a new puppy.

The Naylors made it to a round where they could win a 1st prize of $10,000. The show flew them to tape the episode in which they appear, and hosted them in a hotel.