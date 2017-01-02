MERIDIAN, ID - The Naylors of Meridian took home third place on Sunday's episode of America's Funniest Videos. The family submitted a home video of the day their new puppy, Luna, arrived in their lives.

The Naylor children loved Luna. In fact, they loved her so much, they slammed the door on mom, leaving her out in the cold.

The family has watched the ABC show for years and decided to enter the funny video. They were in the running for the $10,000 first prize, but the family says it's happy to win the cash for third place.

The Naylors aren't sure what they will do with the money, but they are sure they won't be getting another puppy.