Meridian family takes home $2,000 prize for funny video featured on America's Funniest Videos

Grendel Levy
10:19 PM, Jan 1, 2017

Meridian family takes home $2,000 prize for funny video featured on America's Funniest Videos.

KIVI

MERIDIAN, ID - The Naylors of Meridian took home third place on Sunday's episode of America's Funniest Videos.  The family submitted a home video of the day their new puppy, Luna, arrived in their lives.

The Naylor children loved Luna.  In fact, they loved her so much, they slammed the door on mom, leaving her out in the cold.

The family has watched the ABC show for years and decided to enter the funny video.  They were in the running for the $10,000 first prize, but the family says it's happy to win the cash for third place.  

The Naylors aren't sure what they will do with the money, but they are sure they won't be getting another puppy. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top