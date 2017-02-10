BOISE, Idaho - Meet Aleska Davis, 2 time gold medal winner of team speed parachuting at West Point and Boise native.

In Davis' family, when her siblings turn 18 years old, they skydive.

"Five of my siblings have, and we're still missing one and the younger ones will have to wait until their birthdays," she says.

Her first skydive was in Star, Idaho, just six years ago.

Today she is a Senior at West Point, and part of a two-time gold medal speed diving team. Speed diving requires six members to perform several formations in a sport with a built-in time limit.

"The learning curve is steep and fast," she says. "It comes easier for some than others, and it came more easily to me," she says.

"It's not the same as falling. It just feels like you put your hand out the window on the highway," she says, "and it feels like that and you use the air to control yourself."

As a Senior, her skydiving days are mostly behind her, and she is now focused on her next chapter of life: flying helicopters for the US Army.