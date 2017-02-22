Man finds out he wins $1M after finally answering calls from lottery

(WXYZ) - It took some time to track him down, but we now know who won a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery.



Anthony Frabotta, 66 of Rochester Hills, won the big prize by playing online in January.



The Michigan Lottery actually had to call him four times before he finally answered his phone.

“I missed a few calls from a Lansing-area phone number the day after I won. I usually don’t answer if I don’t recognize the number, but I thought somebody might need bail money so I answered,” Frabotta stated in a press release.



Anthony says he couldn't believe it when someone got a hold of him and told him he won the million dollars.

“When the supervisor, Joe, said I won $1 million it got my attention. I looked at the speakerphone in my office and said: ‘Say that again please!’

He also says he plans to use the money to support children's charities in metro Detroit and to retire a few years early.

