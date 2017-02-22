Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:23PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:11PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Man finds out he wins $1M after finally answering calls from lottery
WXYZ
3:37 AM, Feb 22, 2017
57 mins ago
Share Article
(WXYZ) - It took some time to track him down, but we now know who won a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery.
Anthony Frabotta, 66 of Rochester Hills, won the big prize by playing online in January.
The Michigan Lottery actually had to call him four times before he finally answered his phone.
“I missed a few calls from a Lansing-area phone number the day after I won. I usually don’t answer if I don’t recognize the number, but I thought somebody might need bail money so I answered,” Frabotta stated in a press release.
Anthony says he couldn't believe it when someone got a hold of him and told him he won the million dollars.
“When the supervisor, Joe, said I won $1 million it got my attention. I looked at the speakerphone in my office and said: ‘Say that again please!’
He also says he plans to use the money to support children's charities in metro Detroit and to retire a few years early.