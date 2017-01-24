Man dead, woman in custody after Kuna shooting

KUNA, ID - Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody after an early-morning car chase and shooting.

It started about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday when a Kuna Police officer attempted to pull over a black BMW at Moonhill and Kay Streets in Kuna for what police called "suspected drug activity."

When the officer activated his squad car’s overhead lights, the BMW driver then reportedly fired eight to ten shots, investigators said.

The officer was not injured. Additional units were then called to the scene to search for the vehicle.

The suspect’s car was found near Linder and Ardell Roads not long after -– and police conducted a grid search of the area, concentrating on the Birds of Prey subdivision. Through a “Code Red” emergency alert, residents were asked to stay in their homes with doors and windows secured.

At least ten units from the Meridian Police Department assisted in the search.

Sometime later, officers located a woman -– described as being cold and wet -- walking along a street. She told police she was trying to get to Meridian. Officers took the woman into custody for questioning. Her name was not immediately released.

Investigators say the male suspect entered a house in the Birds of Prey subdivision, located car keys, and tried to leave in the resident’s vehicle.

But officers arrived and prevented the vehicle from leaving. The suspect then took off running.

Officers shot and killed the suspect outside the home, after a what the ACSO tweeted as a “confrontation” with SWAT officers. Details of the shooting were not immediately available, so it is unclear if the man was shot by officers or took his own life.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.

The Idaho State Police is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation, standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.