Malhuer County Sheriff Deputies hand out cash thanks to Secret Santa

MALHUER COUNTY, Oregon - Malhuer County Sheriff Deputies are not just handing out tickets this holiday season, but cold hard cash. It’s all thanks to a Secret Santa who has done it for three years now. But still, not a single driver who got a gift saw it coming.

"I saw him step on his brakes back there so I knew he coming for a while I told him (the passenger,) we’re going to get pulled over just watch," said one motorist who was given some holiday cheer.

Malhuer County Sheriff Deputies are putting a smiling face on some of the people they are sworn to protect and serve as they had out crisp $50 dollar bills.

"I know times are tough for everybody right now so I added some extra Christmas cheer there for ya," said Deputy Peter Jensen as he handed a motorist the cash.

The Secret Santa doesn't want their name to be known. They gave the Sherriff’s office $1500 and asked them to hand the money out $50 at a time to people in need. It’s a move the sheriff says makes Malhuer County a great place to live.

"This county is filled with people that are unsung heroes if you will by wanting to do good for others without recognition” said Malhuer county Sheriff Brian Wolfe.

Sheriff Wolfe says the Secret Santa is doing it to not only help people in need, but to improve relations between the pubic and the Sheriffs ’Office.

"You hear across the country about a lot of bad things going on and police officers were all human, we all live in this world together," said Deputy Jensen.