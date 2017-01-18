Make a Steampunk Desk Lamp Using Car Parts

Brian Corsetti
3:26 PM, Jan 17, 2017

A repurposing yard is a car lover’s toy store, and a gold mine for making functional steampunk art. This is a popular design that combines delicate Victorian era elements with bold industrial pieces. Brian Corsetti is creating a cool DIY desk lamp out of car parts with some help from Hidden Valley Auto Parts' Jeff Hoctor.

WHAT YOU NEED: 

1. Pick out a valve cover from an American V-8 motor. The 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s are best. 

2. Get the tubing that pumps oil into the engine.

3. Pull a balancer from a motor.  It’s the part that turns the belts and sits right behind the radiator. We used a balancer from a 1974 Ford truck. 

4. Pick up a light kit from a local hardware store.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Sand and scrape the parts - then clean. 

2. Thread the lamp wire through the balancer and oil tube.

3. Attached the oil tube to the balancer using a bolt.

4. Drill three holes in the valve cover. One for the wire, and two to attach it to the oil tube.

5. Thread the lamp wire through the valve cover. 

6. Screw the oil tube to the value cover, but make sure you include and secure the lamp attachment plate inside the valve cover.

7. Wire up your lamp, connect the bulb, and test.

8. Once your lamp works finish it off with clear gloss. 

 

If you have any questions, hit me up on Instagram or Facebook.

