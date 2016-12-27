Lucky Peak Dam Road closed due to snow

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:56AM MST expiring December 30 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:18AM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Teton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 1:57PM MST expiring December 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power
BOISE - - The Army Corps of Engineers has announced the road leading across Lucky Peak Dam Road is closed until further notice. The Corps says several feet of snow are blocking the road and a re-opening date is unknown at this time.
The Road leads to several recreation areas including Turner Gulch, Barclay Bay, Lydle Gulch, and Foote Park. The road also intersects Highway 21, which continues north to the area near Idaho City.