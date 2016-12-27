Lucky Peak Dam Road closed due to snow

12:08 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE - - The Army Corps of Engineers has announced the road leading across Lucky Peak Dam Road is closed until further notice. The Corps says several feet of snow are blocking the road and a re-opening date is unknown at this time.

The Road leads to several recreation areas including Turner Gulch, Barclay Bay, Lydle Gulch, and Foote Park. The road also intersects Highway 21, which continues north to the area near Idaho City.

 

