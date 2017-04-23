TWIN FALLS - A Boise man says he and his 15-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a boulder came crashing down on the hood of their truck near Shoshone Falls.

"It was the absolute loudest boom I've ever heard in my life," Tim Allan said.

Allan and his 15-year-old son, Anthony, made a pit stop to check out Shoshone Falls on their way from Boise to Salt Lake City Friday evening.

As they were pulling out to get back on the road, they stopped to let some people cross the road. That's when they heard the loud boom as a basketball-size boulder smashed into the hood of their Mazda truck.

"It landed just three feet in front of where my son was sitting," Allan said. "Someone was on our side, and luckily we didn't get injured."

The boulder left quite a dent in the truck Allan says will soon be passed down to his son. After pulling over to check out the damage, the pair was able to continue on their weekend journey to Utah.

Allan plans to get the truck to a body shop Monday for repairs.

Drivers are urged to use caution as melting snow and significant precipitation may cause rock slides on steep landscapes.