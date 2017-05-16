Look inside the new Library! at Bown Crossing

BOISE, ID - The Library! at Bown Crossing has been in the works for years. It officially opens Thursday.
"The Bown neighborhood has been super excited to have us, and we're just really excited to be here," Boise Public Library Communications Manager Kevin Winslow said.
The library was built with sustainability in mind.
Large windows stream in natural light but have been specially coated to let light in and keep heat out.
The building is insulated with recycled cotton blue jeans, and recycled glass pieces can be found in the entryway flooring.
The library's collection features 40,000 items available for check-out including books, DVDs, video games and audio books.
"We have a virtual reality room," Winslow said. "We have 3D printers. We have coding robots"
"I think [people are] going to be surprised by all of the technology we have," branch manager Sarah Kelley-Chase said. "It's been a treat having people walk in so far and just being amazed at what a wonderful space and all the natural lighting, all the things for children to do here as well."
A ribbon cutting for the Library! at Bown Crossing will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.