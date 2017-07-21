Local patriots honored at Snake River Stampede

NAMPA, Idaho - The Snake River Stampede is celebrating all things from the United States of America. On Thursday the rodeo honored local patriots.

Service men and women got two free tickets when they showed their military ID at the door and there was an amazing special salute as part of the opening act. In total, there were 700 active and reserve military members in the audience. Of those more than eighty had received purple hearts.

"People sort of recognize us, and it's nice, it's nice," said Vietnam Veteran Gaylan Rohnert.

Friday night is Hometown Hero Night at the 102nd Snake River Stampede, attendees are encouraged to show their support for Police, fire, and E.M.S