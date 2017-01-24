'Inferno,' 'The Light Between Oceans" debut on home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the hottest recent home video releases:

Adventure Time: Islands

The offbeat Cartoon Network show gets an eight-part miniseries, with Finn (Jeremey Shada), Jake (John DiMaggio) and pals leaving their home, the Land of Ooo, to seek out new lands, creatures and treasures as they explore Finn's past. The series' trademark sense of humor remains intact, with the silliness ratcheting up to the usual crazy levels. Fans get a chance to catch the show before it airs Jan. 30.

Inferno

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones star in this fast-paced but sloppy adaptation of Dan Brown's bestselling novel, which continues the story set in place by "The Da Vinci Code" and "Angels and Demons." This time out, puzzle-solving, globe-hopping professor Robert Langdon is out to prevent a billionaire from decimating the population with an epidemic virus concocted in a lab. This time out, director Ron Howard focuses too much on action, neglecting the historical nuggets that make Brown's writing stand out. For my full review, click here. Extras in the Blu-ray/digital copy combo include deleted and extended scenes, as well as a slew of featurettes.

The Light Between Oceans

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander star in a romance about a World War I vet working as a lighthouse keeper on a remote island who falls for a nearby school headmaster. A solid pickup for a Valentine's Day date night, director Derek Cianfrance's film strives for Nicholas Sparks-like notes. Extras in the Blu-ray/digital copy combo include filmmaker commentary and a pair of background featurettes.

Studios provided screeners for review.