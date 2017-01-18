'The Girl on the Train,' 'Keeping Up with the Joneses' debut on home video

Phil Villarreal
6:41 AM, Jan 18, 2017

Emily Blunt stars in "The Girl on the Train."

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the the hottest new home video releases:

Ali: Commemorative Edition
 
Will Smith's Oscar-nominated 2001 turn as Muhammad Ali in his heyday. Director Michael Mann's film explores the complexities of the boxing champ who became a political lightning rod when he was stripped of his title after he refused to serve in Vietnam. The special-edition Blu-ray bursts with special features, including a making-of featurette, footage of Ali's set visit and the original theatrical trailer. 
 
Fox and His Friends: Criterion
Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder casts himself as a clueless dolt who wins the lottery and ends up falling in with a fast crowd, filled with people all too willing to victimize him. An incisive look into 1970s gay German culture, the film bursts with social commentary and witty asides. Extras in the impressive Criterion Blu-ray set explore the 1975 film from all angles, with vintage interviews with Fassbinder, as well as composer Peer Raben, filmmaker Ira Sachs and actor Harry Baer. There's also a tribute booklet with an essay by critic Michael Koresky.
 
The Girl on the Train 
 
Emily Blunt stars in this twist-filled psychological thriller, adapted from the bestselling Paula Hawkins novel. She plays a train rider who becomes obsessed with the interconnected lives of two women (Haley Bennett and Rebecca Ferguson) who are embroiled in a love triangle. Director Tate Taylor tells the head-spinning story with style and intrigue, although he struggles to keep the multiple storylines cohesive. The Blu-ray/digital copy combo includes deleted and extended scenes, a profile of Hawkins and Taylor's commentary. 
 
Keeping with the Joneses 
Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher play an average couple who get caught up in the fast-paced, death-defying lives of their new neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who turn out to be international spies under deep cover in suburbia. The foursome combines for awkward laughs, even though the plot wears this by the midway point. Extras in the Blu-ray/DVD/digital copy combo include a look at the shooting location, interviews with the cast about their characters and deleted scenes.
 
XXX 15th Anniversary
Just as Vin Diesel leaps back into action in his anti-James Bond superspy role, Sony throws it back to the 2002 original. Although the movie has severely dated, with its early-2000s, Mountain Dew commercial-like obsession with extreme sports and ludicrous stunts, it still works as a popcorn-chomping action flick. The Blu-ray/digital copy combo boasts deleted scenes, a roundup of 10 featurettes, filmmaker commentary, music videos and the new making-of segment, "Origins of a Renegade."

