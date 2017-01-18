Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Blizzard Warning issued January 18 at 9:53AM MST expiring January 19 at 1:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker, Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 5:20AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:10PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:06PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 1:23PM MST expiring January 19 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 11:06AM MST expiring January 18 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Union
Hydrologic Statement issued January 18 at 4:35AM MST expiring January 19 at 4:33AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:58AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Gem, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boise, Camas, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Camas, Elmore
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 3:30PM MST expiring January 19 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:59PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 5:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 18 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Winter Storm Watch issued January 17 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Cassia, Custer, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued January 16 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker, Harney, Malheur
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the the hottest new home video releases:
Ali: Commemorative Edition
Will Smith's Oscar-nominated 2001 turn as Muhammad Ali in his heyday. Director Michael Mann's film explores the complexities of the boxing champ who became a political lightning rod when he was stripped of his title after he refused to serve in Vietnam. The special-edition Blu-ray bursts with special features, including a making-of featurette, footage of Ali's set visit and the original theatrical trailer.
Fox and His Friends: Criterion
Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder casts himself as a clueless dolt who wins the lottery and ends up falling in with a fast crowd, filled with people all too willing to victimize him. An incisive look into 1970s gay German culture, the film bursts with social commentary and witty asides. Extras in the impressive Criterion Blu-ray set explore the 1975 film from all angles, with vintage interviews with Fassbinder, as well as composer Peer Raben, filmmaker Ira Sachs and actor Harry Baer. There's also a tribute booklet with an essay by critic Michael Koresky.
The Girl on the Train
Emily Blunt stars in this twist-filled psychological thriller, adapted from the bestselling Paula Hawkins novel. She plays a train rider who becomes obsessed with the interconnected lives of two women (Haley Bennett and Rebecca Ferguson) who are embroiled in a love triangle. Director Tate Taylor tells the head-spinning story with style and intrigue, although he struggles to keep the multiple storylines cohesive. The Blu-ray/digital copy combo includes deleted and extended scenes, a profile of Hawkins and Taylor's commentary.
Keeping with the Joneses
Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher play an average couple who get caught up in the fast-paced, death-defying lives of their new neighbors (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot), who turn out to be international spies under deep cover in suburbia. The foursome combines for awkward laughs, even though the plot wears this by the midway point. Extras in the Blu-ray/DVD/digital copy combo include a look at the shooting location, interviews with the cast about their characters and deleted scenes.
XXX 15th Anniversary
Just as Vin Diesel leaps back into action in his anti-James Bond superspy role, Sony throws it back to the 2002 original. Although the movie has severely dated, with its early-2000s, Mountain Dew commercial-like obsession with extreme sports and ludicrous stunts, it still works as a popcorn-chomping action flick. The Blu-ray/digital copy combo boasts deleted scenes, a roundup of 10 featurettes, filmmaker commentary, music videos and the new making-of segment, "Origins of a Renegade."