'Arrival,' 'Bad Santa 2' debut on home video

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the hottest movies to debut on home video this week:

Arrival (4K)

This best picture Oscar nominated drama, which looks majestic in Ultra HD, stars Amy Adams as a linguist tasked to decipher messages from visiting aliens. Jeremy Renner plays a coworker who helps her to scramble to avoid a miscommunication-caused disaster. This brainy sci-fi film from director Denis Villeneuve dazzles from beginning to end. Extras in the 4K/Blu-ray/digital copy combo include a pair of linguistics-based featurettes, as well as peaks at the editorial process, score and sound design.

Bad Santa 2: Unrated

Billy Bob Thornton reprises his iconic role as a miserable, trash-talking con artist who dons a Santa Claus uniform to exploit anyone he can. Sidekicks Ryan Hansen and Tony Cox return for the sequel, and Kathy Bates and Christina Hendricks jump in to add more hilariously sinister flair. The Blu-ray lacks a digital copy but does include a "Jingle Balls" music video and predictably dirty red band featurette.

Beavis and Butt-head: The Complete Collection

At long last, the complete works of Mike Judge's comedic animated masterpiece are gathered in one set. You not only get the entire original mid-1990s series run, but the 2011 follow-up season, as well as the theatrical film, "Beavis and Butt-head do America." The 12-DVD box boasts clips from various MTV appearances, as well as a 2011 Comic-Con panel.

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Newcomer Joe Alwyn plays a troubled hero soldier in this early 2000s-set film who has returned from a tour in Iraq and uncomfortably foisted onto the national stage, awkwardly tasked to join in a Destiny's Child performance during halftime of a pro football game. Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel and Steve Martin make up a spectacular ensemble in the emotionally resonant film. Extras in the Blu-ray/digital copy combo include deleted scenes and four making-of featurettes.

Quarry: Season 1

This Cinemax series follows a Vietnam vet (Logan Marshall-Green) who returns home from the war with few prospects and little sympathy. He gives in to pressure from an underworld connection and uses his combat skills to make ends meet as a hitman. The Blu-ray/digital copy combo includes music videos, deleted scenes, making-of featurettes and a look that went into creating the 1972 period detail.

Studios provided screeners.