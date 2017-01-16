Local heads to DC to protest Trump Inauguration

BOISE - The swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump is on Friday.

Boise resident Gretchen Bates is getting ready to head to Washington D.C. She and her friend had purchased plane tickets months in advance thinking they would be witnessing history being made with the first female president.

They're now going to peacefully protest and stand up for women's rights and civil rights by walking in a huge march the first official day of Trump's term.

"If they stop funding Planned Parenthood, if they stop funding Medicaid reimbursement, women will not have healthcare. They will not be able to go in for pap smears, birth control," Bates said, who is a Planned Parenthood volunteer and escort. "I had cervical cancer at 23. If that had not been caught early, I wouldn't be here today."

It's estimated that 200,000 rally-goers will take part in the Women's March on Washington Saturday. The event is anticipated to be the largest demonstration for President-elect Trump's inauguration.