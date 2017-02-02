Lawsuit alleges disabled girl raped at Ontario Boys and Girls Club

ONTARIO, Oregon - Attorneys for a disabled Malheur County girl have filed a lawsuit against the Boys and Girls Club of America claiming the organization failed to protect her from being raped in 2011 when she was just seven-years-old.

Court documents filed at the Malheur County Courthouse allege the young girl was raped at the Western Valley Boys And Girls club in Ontario by a teenage boy. They allege the boy has a history of sexual violence and the Boys and Girls club failed to warn people of the possible dangers.

The lawsuit names both the national and local Boys and Girls Clubs as defendants, and are seeking 5 million dollars. The plaintiff's attorney says the alleged rape is one of a string of sexual assaults at Boys and Girls Clubs across the nation.

"When you undertake to serve vulnerable kids like our disabled client you have an obligation to do everything possible to protect those vulnerable kids while they are participating in the clubs," said attorney Peter Janni of Crew Janci LLP, who is representing the girl.

6 On Your Side reached out the Boys and Girls Club in Ontario and their national headquarters and have not heard back from either group.

Click here to see the full court documents.