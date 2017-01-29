Labrador reacts to Trump's immigration executive order

MERIDIAN, ID - Rep. Raúl Labrador on Sunday issued the statement on President Trump’s executive order on admissions to the United States.

“Congress has identified significant flaws with the vetting process for those seeking entry into the United States. The prior administration failed to adequately address security concerns. President Trump has finally taken necessary national security and public safety measures regarding refugees and non-immigrants seeking entry. The media’s mischaracterization of the order as a ‘ban on Muslims’ is not only false, it is intentionally designed to mislead the public and to undermine the President's agenda. The ban is temporary and does not exclude any particular group based on religion.”

“The President of the United States has sweeping powers to suspend the entry into the United States of aliens if their entry is detrimental to the interests of the United States. The Administration, however, could have done a better job of implementing this executive order. They failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry. I urge the Administration to revisit the order's applicability to legal permanent residents of the United States, and exercise great care before taking future action. Inadequate review and poor implementation of this executive action threatens to undermine otherwise sound policy. I remain a strong supporter of President Trump’s bold efforts to keep America safe, but they must be legally sound and uniformly enforced. I look forward to working with the President on these issues.”