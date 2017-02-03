Labrador introduces term limit amendment

Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, has introduced a constitutional amendment imposing term limits in the House and Senate.
The resolution was introduced in the House on Tuesday and would amend the Constitution to limit service to six two-year House terms and two six-year Senate terms.
“The American people spoke clearly in November,” Labrador said. “They demand a government that is their servant, not their master. To restore constitutional balance, we must bring the career politicians home and replace them with patriots ready to make the hard choices necessary for prudent governance.