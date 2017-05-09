Labrador files to run for Idaho governor

BOISE, ID - Idaho Republican Congressman Raul Labrador has filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office officially throwing his hat into the Idaho governor’s race.

Gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist was quick to issue a statement on the Labrador filing. “I welcome Congressman Labrador to the race and look forward to a spirited campaign. The Congressman will bring his experience in Washington, D.C. to the race, and I am excited to continue sharing my conservative message of building an even better Idaho with a fresh approach and new ideas. I look forward to seeing the Congressman on the campaign trail,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Labrador caught the attention of nation media outlets when he said his answer to a question on health care at a recent town hall in northern Idaho “wasn't very elegant.”

Labrador has received criticism for saying that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care -- a claim disputed by health care officials and medical experts.

The Republican congressman was responding to a question during a town hall in Lewiston on Friday.

In his statement released Saturday, Labrador said he rejects the argument that the Republican health care plan recently passed by the House will cause people to die.

He also criticized the media for not focusing on his entire response to the question, adding that hospitals are still required to treat people in need of emergency care regardless if they can pay.

