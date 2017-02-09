Kuna woman defies Fitbit study

Trendy technology comes and goes when it comes to fitness equipment and gadgets but is the Fitbit here to stay? It tracks every step you take but at least one group of scientists say it's not worth it.

Robin Callahan starts out every day the same regardless of whether it's her weekend or not. She walks on her treadmill while getting up-to-date on social media and other personal matters. Often times, she walks for an hour and a half.

The Kuna resident likes to meet her Fitbit challenges early on in the day. For once in her life, Callahan feels like she has a good grip on managing her weight.

It was a struggle when she became a night shift nurse.

"I gained more weight there," she says. "And, I found myself at about 250 pounds."

A collaborative study performed by a Duke University backed medical school in Singapore questioned the accuracy of claims surrounding fitness trackers concluding Fitbits didn't necessarily improve overall health or really help too much with weight loss.

The owner of Encore Fitness in Boise disagrees. She says there are a number of tools that people can use to stay motivated.

"And, Fitbit is one of them, having a trainer is one of them, having a gym membership... all those things collectively are going to make someone successful. along with the person's willingness to do so," says Courtney Gaskell, Encore Fitness.

Gaskell actually encourages clients to use fitness trackers and to set obtainable goals.

For Callahan, she sets goals through her Fitbit. It's a routine she has stuck with for over a year now after having Lap-Band surgery. She keeps up with her grandchildren now and has walked up to ten miles in one day.

"I've kept with it longer than I've kept with anything before. I know it's because of my Fitbit," Callahan concludes. "I'm accountable to it. It shows me what I've done during the day."

If you already have a Fitbit, you can get the most out of it by knowing the range of your "fat burning zone." Then, using the device, you can track your heart rate.

Fitbits also sync up with an "app" so you can track your meals.