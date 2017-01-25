Kuna shooting suspect identified

KUNA, ID - Ramon Milanez, 32, of Nampa was the man shot during a confrontation with police in a Kuna neighborhood Tuesday, according to Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens.

Owens listed Milanez’ cause of death as “multiple gunshot wounds,” but her report did not state how many times Milanez was shot.

The incident started when Milanez reportedly fired eight to ten shots at a Kuna police officer who tried to pull him over early Tuesday morning -- before Milanez fled and hid in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers searched the Birds of Prey neighborhood for about seven hours before ultimately tracking Milanez down in the neighborhood. Ada County Sheriff's officials say they tried to call the suspect on his cellphone, but he did not answer.

The suspect then tried to flee the home in a stolen vehicle,

Eight officers opened fire on Milanez, killing him.

Idaho State Police is heading up the Critical Incident Task Force, looking into the incident, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.

(Associated Press contributed to this report)

