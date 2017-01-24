Kuna Police searching for shooting suspect

KUNA, ID - Kuna Police are searching the Birds of Prey subdivision for a man they say fired shots at a police officer during a short car chase early this morning.

Police say the chase began just before 4 a.m.

Officers tell us they tried to pull the car -- identified as a black BMW -- over and, shortly after turning on their overhead lights, the driver of the car opened fire, shooting at officers multiple times.

No one was injured.

The suspect car was found near Linder and Ardell Roads not long after – and police are now conducting a grid search of the area. That means officers are going house-to-house, searching backyards, alleyways, etc. Through a “Code Red” alert, residents are being asked stay in their homes.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.

At least ten units from the Meridian Police Department are assisting in the search.

Police ask anyone in the area between Hubbard, Linder, Deer Flat and Meridian Roads to report anything suspicious.

Any Kuna School District student living in the impacted search area are excused from classes.

Nearby Reed Elementary has canceled classes for the day; students who were headed to school there were taken to Kuna High School, where they can be picked up. Kuna High is still in session today. Police are on scene keeping an eye on students to make sure they stay safe.