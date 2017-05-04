Kuna Police investigating fatal car crash on Swan Falls Road

KUNA, ID - A 22-year-old Kuna man died after his car hit a power pole off the side of Swan Falls Road late Wednesday night.

Kuna Police were sent to the intersection of Swan Falls and Kuna Mora Roads about 11:45 p.m. when Ada County dispatchers got a 911 call about the crash.

Officers arrived moments later to find a car smashed into a power pole, according to a news release. The car was on fire

Officers pulled the driver out before the car was engulfed in flames. The man was only person inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the release said.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Officers are still trying to determine what caused the man to lose control of the car.