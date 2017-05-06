Juvenile bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by minivan

HAILEY - A juvenile is hospitalized after being struck by a minivan while riding a bicycle in Hailey.

Idaho State Police say it happened Friday, May 5, 2017 at approximately 7:24 p.m. on Laurelwood Drive, near the Keefer Baseball Field in Hailey.

According to investigators, a juvenile was riding his bicycle downhill on Laurelwood Drive, going around a right hand curve, while another juvenile was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan uphill, around the same curve. The Dodge collided with the cyclist, and came to rest in the lane of travel.

The cyclist was transported St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and then to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise, both by ground ambulance. The driver of the Dodge was not transported.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt.

Laurelwood Drive was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police were assisted the Hailey Police Department.

No word on the extent of the injuries involved. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.