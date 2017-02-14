Jury selection begins in Oregon standoff trial

PORTLAND, ORE - Jury selection began Tuesday in the second trial involving people who took part in last winter's armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in southeastern Oregon.

Jurors last fall acquitted occupation leader Ammon Bundy and six others who occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. They were protesting the federal control of western lands and the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires.

Prosecutors decided, after their loss, to go ahead with a February trial for the remaining defendants: Duane Ehmer, Jason Patrick, Jake Ryan and Darryl Thorn. They are being tried on conspiracy and weapons charges.

Fourteen other defendants took plea deals rather than go to trial.

Jury selection is expected to last several days.

Opening statements are tentatively slated to begin next week.

