Jump Into 2017 with 3 High-Intensity Workouts

We’re into the New Year and if you're like us, keeping the pounds off is on the top of that list of resolutions. The problem is we get bored, tired and use our busy lives as excuses to quit. Not this year! Donna Ruko and Orangetheory Fitness trainer Jennifer Grubb have three workout trends that are quick, convenient and won't break the bank.

1. H.I.T. Workouts

It stands for high-intensity interval training and it's usually exercises that depend on high levels on energy for a short period of time. You can do anything like jumping jacks or frog squats, but Jennifer’s favorite is a frog jumps. Drop your hips and glutes down and jump straight in the air. You can go from 10 minutes to an hour and mix in other exercises. The key is to rest between intervals.

2. Online Workouts

Workouts, like Barre 3 are all designed to lift, lengthen and balance your body. It’s based on ballet bar work, Pilates and yoga. The 10 to 60 minute classes are for busy people of all fitness levels. You don't need a ballet studio or fancy equipment. This workout is designed to go wherever you go. Plans start at $15 a month, and include one-on-one access to professional trainers.

3. Buddy Workout

This time of year it's so important to have a accountability. It’s huge and usually the other person will help you stay on track. Do something on your lunch break, before or after work, anytime the two of you can get a break and workout. 10 to 20 minutes is all it takes and you'll feel it.

WEB BONUS: Quick Office Workouts by Jennifer Grubb

Buddy Squats: 20 reps

Stand facing one another about 2 feet apart, feet hip-width apart with feet slightly turned out

Criss Cross your arms and hold hands "High Five" style

Use each other as leverage while you slowly sit back into a squat position

Lower yourself as low as you can go into a squat then slowly stand up

Repeat this 20 times

Buddy Clap Push-up's: 10 reps

Start by facing one another about 2 feet apart in a push-up position

Complete one full push-up (May drop to knees if needed)

With your feet stabilized and hip-width apart, take your right hand and clap each other, repeat with your left hand

Repeat the push-up and claps 10 times

