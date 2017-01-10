JFAC hears Governor's budget recommendations

Inside the Statehouse Tuesday, the Governor's Office presented the 2018 fiscal year budget recommendations to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Much of the 2018 budget focuses on educational improvements highlighted by Gov. Butch Otter in Monday's State of the State address.
The Governor's office is asking the committee to approve the transfer of $35 million to the Permanent Building Fund for higher education facilities. That total includes $10 million to build a center for material science at Boise State University.
Another $15 million is requested to help school districts cover the cost of higher health insurance premiums for their employees.