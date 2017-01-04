Jerome roads, County Courthouse, Sheriff's Office closed due to snow

JEROME COUNTY, ID - Drifting snow in Jerome County has prompted officials to close a number of roads, the County Courthouse, and the Sheriff’s Office.
100 West Road, southwest of Jerome, is closed between 200 South and 300 South, due to drifting snow, according to Jerome County Sheriff Doug McFall.
100 East Road, near the city of Jerome, is also closed -- as crews work to clear snow drifts.
“Snow plows and heavy equipment in both the city and county are out working to clear major roads. Some roads may remain impassable for an unknown period of time,” McFall said.
Both the Jerome County Courthouse and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office are closed due to the storm.
Calls for service are being handled by SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911. For emergency calls, people are urged to continue to dial 9-1-1.
Calls for the Idaho State Police can be dialed Star ISP, (*ISP), from cell phones.
“We request that all non-urgent calls for service, such as vehicle inspections, be delayed until later this week after the storm,” McFall said.