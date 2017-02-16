Jerome County added to disaster declaration list

BOISE, ID - Jerome County has now been added to the list of Idaho counties with State Disaster Declarations, as a result of recent severe flooding in both the south-central and western areas of the state. The declarations, signed by Governor “Butch” Otter, now include Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington Counties. The declarations ensure that all necessary state resources are made available for flood recovery efforts.

“More than one-third of Idaho counties -- a total of nineteen -- currently have local declarations related to either winter snowfall or flooding-related events,” said Idaho Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan. “Washington County in western Idaho is part of a state declaration for both snow and flooding. Valley County has a local declaration for mud and snow slides.”

The winter weather continues to cause widespread destruction to homes, businesses, infrastructure and industry. “The onion, dairy, sugar beet, cattle, and multiple other commodity sectors, in addition to food processing facilities, have sustained significant damage,” she added.

