Japandi Tend: 3 Ways to Make Any Room Better

Minimalism is the decor trend for 2017 and the style you'll be hearing a lot about is called Japandi. It's a good combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design. Lindsey Granger and design expert Katie Taratsas have three fun ways to incorporate this hot style in your home.

1. Simplicity

The beauty of this design trend is that you can pull away because less is more. You can remove items and really appreciate what we have. It’s all about finding balance. Start by clearing off your dining room table and only put a few things back on it.

2. Handcrafted Designs

You really want the items in your home to reflect the beauty of nature so handcrafted is really where it's at. Try picking up handcrafted designs from places you've traveled to give your Japandi look a personal touch. A touch of the outdoors, inside!

3. Monochrome Accessories

Black and white colors are always a classic way to go. Try a little bit of navy thrown in there and you have a woodsy cream look. You can even try a little blush.

