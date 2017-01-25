ITD to start Highway 44 improvements project

STAR, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department is scheduled to begin work this weekend (Jan. 27-30) to improve an irrigation pipe under Idaho highway 44 in Star. The work is part of a larger project to improve the pavement on Idaho 44 between Interstate 84 and the city of Star.

“Weather permitting, crews will work from 6 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) to 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) at Can-Ada Road. Idaho 44 may be reduced to a single, 35-mph lane in both locations over the weekend. Temporary signals and flaggers will direct traffic,” said ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez.

ITD plans to schedule an additional weekend in February to complete the operation. Occasional lane restrictions may be scheduled at night.

The Department says it will be releasing information soon about that particular project.

“Work will begin in the spring to resurface the roadway between I-84 and the city of Star,” Gonzalez added. “Within the city limits of Middleton and Star, ITD will complete a full reconstruction of the roadway surface. To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, curbs and ramps will be improved and a new turn lane will be added to westbound Idaho 44 at Hartley Lane in Middleton.”

The Idaho 44 pavement improvements are intended to prevent more costly repairs in the future, she added.