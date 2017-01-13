Inside the Statehouse: New bill to require background checks for massage therapists

BOISE, ID - Massage therapists in Idaho would be required to undergo criminal background checks under recently introduced legislation.

Mitch Toryanksi, with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses, says that Idaho law does not require a fingerprint-based background check to receive a massage therapist license. He added the background check requirement will cost applicants an additional $37 on top of other licensure fees.

The House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously agreed to introduce the bill Friday. It must now clear a legislative hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Idaho currently has more than 2,100 licensed massage therapists.



(by Associated Press)