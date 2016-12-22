"I'll Be Home for Christmas" rings true for man who survived in snowy Idaho countryside

Mostly clear
HI: 26°
LO: 9°
HI: 32°
LO: 10°
LO: 26°
Courtesy: KIFI-TV
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - A Utah man says he survived two days stuck in his car without food in an isolated part of Idaho by building a fire in an abandoned farmhouse.
The Deseret News reports 77-year-old Paul Meiling said Wednesday the only radio station he could get was playing "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
Meiling was reported missing when he didn't return from a trip to deliver books to Idaho State University in Pocatello.
The West Jordan, Utah, man says he got stuck after driving down a snowy side road on the way home.
Meiling says he stayed warm in the farmhouse and on Wednesday morning walked until he could get reception to call his son.
Family members say he was dehydrated but otherwise healthy when he was found near Arimo, Idaho.
(by Associated Press)