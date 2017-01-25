Idaho's STEM education takes center stage in the Statehouse

Science, technology, engineering and math - the focus at the Statehouse today.

Education leaders in the STEM industry such as the Idaho National Lab and Micron both hosted booths at the event. Last year, Idaho's lawmakers passed pieces of legislation creating the STEM education funding for the statewide computer science initiative.

High School Student Naomi Rehman came to show off her robotics competition team.

"My favorite part is it's all very challenging, it's new problems and all of that. And we get to do more things than I get to do in school like work with power tools and code and all of that and all this electrical stuff. It's all just really fun,” said Rehman.

Additional funding for STEM programs is part of Governor Otter's budget recommendations for fiscal year 2018.