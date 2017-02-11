Idahoans affected by snow damage encouraged to contact state insurance department

PAYETTE - The Payette River is expected to continue to rise through Saturday, according to the Payette County Sheriff's Office. Water levels aren't expected to overflow, but it all depends on how fast the snow melts.

Payette acted as host of Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter's Capital for a Day. It's an event where each month state government representatives travel to towns in different parts of the state. He was sure to bring along with him a member of the Idaho State Department of Insurance Friday. The regulatory entity handles all agent and consumer questions and complaints.

When speaking in terms of flood insurance, buyer beware that there is a mandatory waiting period.

"There is no coverage for any flooding that happens during that 30 days," explained Elaine Mellon, bureau chief of consumer services for the Idaho State Department of Insurance. "Day 31 their home floods then it would be covered."

Anyone with concerns is being encouraged to take advantage of the resource by dialing (208) 334-4319 or by visiting http://doi.idaho.gov/. Mellon indicated that calls are already starting to trickle in from Payette homeowners with damaged rooftops.

Payette High School students also had a chance to ask their state leaders questions. Annie Combs wondered what might be done to ensure that school infrastructures are safe moving forward.

She said some areas of the roof are leaking, a hallway was once overrun with water and one of buildings on PHS's campus collapsed.

"I just want to get my education, and the building to be safe," Combs said, a senior at PHS and student body secretary. "And, I know we can only come if the building is safe. So, I want to make sure that it's a main priority for them to make sure all of us are safe and able to come and learn."

Like others, PHS Student Body President Ryan Schultz is saddened by severe damage done to the city's new special needs baseball field. It's one of only a few in the nation. He also worries about the impact of damage done to area onion sheds that has put a strain on many families living in the small community.

"Without the onion sheds to transport and harvest them, there are a lot of people out of jobs who have had the job for many, many years," Schultz said. "And, now they're struggling to find another job."