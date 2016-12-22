Idaho Vandal surprises grandmother before Famous Potato Bowl

The Idaho Vandals and the Colorado State Rams are ready to clash on the blue. On the eve of the Famous Potato Bowl, players from both teams are making their rounds around town, spreading both holiday and football cheer.

For ninety-eight year old Peg McGee this visit is one she'll never forget.

This Vandal bash had all the fix'ins. Plenty of cookies and goodies, the Vandals mascot, and of course plenty of players. But there was one player in particular who couldn't wait to see Peg, that's because Peg is tight end Trent Cowan's Grandmother, or as he calls her, "Grammy". Trent said,

"When it was official, the first thing I did was call her her up and tell her so. I just told her we're headed to Boise and you're going to the last game, We'll even get you a spot in the suite so you can stay warm," Trent said.

If you think there's added pressure for Trent and his teammates to beat Colorado State, you'd be right. Cowan added, "I think I'm definitely going to have to perform for my Grammy, more pressure for sure".

It's no surprise Peg Mcgee is a huge Vandal fan because seven of her eleven grandchildren have attended the University of Idaho.

