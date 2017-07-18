Idaho to continue buying timberland and farmland

BOISE, ID - Idaho officials have decided to continue buying timberland and farmland -- to generate revenue for public schools -- following a financial consultant's review of the state's reinvestment plan.
The Idaho Land Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the plan with a few modifications, as it seeks to generate money from the state's 2.4 million acres of endowment land.
The reinvestment plan involves $76 million from the recent sales of commercial and residential real estate, with more money expected from future sales.
About $45 million of that belongs to the public schools endowment; the rest is split between two smaller endowments.
Financial experts say more analysis is needed to know if locking in the smaller endowments with timberland and farmland is prudent.