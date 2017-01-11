Idaho Supreme Court hears case about public defenders today: Live video

BOISE, Idaho - This morning the Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments relating to public defenders. The arguments may be seen live here.

The case of Tucker et al v State of Idaho is being brought by plaintiffs who feel their 6th Amendment rights to assistance from an attorney were not availed to them by the state as is guaranteed by the constitution.

One ex-convict Six on Your Side spoke with said he felt his attorney missed courtroom appointments and did not return calls in a timely way that did changed the outcome of his case, resulting in an extra 2 months of sitting in prison.

He said that he felt his public defender did not aim to defeat the charges but to plea bargain as quickly as possible.