Idaho State University goes high tech with virtual cadavers
10:22 PM, Feb 20, 2017
At Idaho State University, getting under someone's skin has never been so easy.
The University now has a 21st century version of a cadaver table, no need for a body.
"Now, with the touch of a button, we can replace the liver," said Brian Atkinson, an Instructional Technologist at ISU. "It lets us view the anatomy in full size and actually once it gets on the screen you get to view it even larger than life."
ISU has three of the $70,000 tables. Regular cadavers are expensive, hard to come by and have limited parts. These tables allow students to dive deeper into anatomy than ever before. "They can peel it back as many times as they want to and put it all together again," said Atkinson. "With digital versions, with the touch of a button, we can remove those muscles and put them back in."
The touch screen technology is very user friendly. The 3D program, which lets you move through the body's major systems with the touch of a screen, is a great supplement for Idaho's future physicians.