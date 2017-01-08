Idaho State Police give winter driving tips

Getting from point A to point B is not as simple as counting your ABC's when there is snow on the ground. There's a lot you have to keep in mind all with your eyes on the road. Just ask the Idaho State Police Sergeant who trains other police officers to drive safe in hazardous weather.
"We've been dealing with a lot of slide offs or just people getting stuck in the middle of the road," said SGT.Gordon Dye of Idaho State Police.
I.S.P. has a few winter driving safety tips that you should keep in mind, and it all starts where the rubber meets the road. Make sure you have good tires,
"If they are almost bald you're going to be running on slick tires just like running on ice," said Dye.
Aside from that, their biggest advice is to slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. And just because you have 4-wheel drive, it doesn't mean you can go faster.
"They can get up to speed faster but they don't stop faster and they don't turn any better," said Dye.
And if you get stuck and have to dig out, make sure your car is park before you start digging. When you're done, don’t just put the gas on; let the car try to move on its own first.
"And then slowly add the accelerator if you do that you may be able to rock back and forth a little bit at a time a may be able to get out," said Dye.