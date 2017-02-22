Idaho politicians take it outside to step for schools

BOISE, ID - U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, was outside the Idaho Capitol Wednesday to hand out high fives to Ponderosa Elementary School students and legislators as a show of support for Steps for Schools.

Idaho's legislators are currently competing in the Steps for Schools challenge. Lawmakers are urged to walk as much as possible and track their steps to earn bragging rights and prize money for schools in their districts.

State legislators with the highest step count during the month of February earn $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 prizes respectively. The money will be donated to fund physical education or walking programs at schools in the winning legislators' districts.

Livia Mortensen is a fifth-grader at Ponderosa Elementary. She spends her recess time running laps for her school's Pacer Program.

"I am loving it right now," Mortensen said. "I am up to my 100 miles and I'm trying to get to 200 this year, and I'm really excited."

Idaho's legislators have walked about 4,000 miles so far; that's more than the distance from Boise to Washington D.C.