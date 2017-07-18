Idaho officials searching for 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

BOISE, ID - Typically, by July each year, the Idaho Department of Administration has already lined-up a suitable “candidate” to serve as the next official Capitol Christmas Tree -– as well as a back-up contender. Not so this year.

Idaho Department of Administration Facilities Manager Ric Johnston says the agency needs more candidates for the official Capitol Christmas Tree.

He says a good candidate is a blue spruce that's at least 35 feet tall, with a single main trunk, and within ten miles of the Capitol Building.

He says other species will be considered.

Johnston says the agency so far has identified only one potential tree.

Last year, Idaho Department of Lands crews sawed down the 2016 Capitol Christmas Tree from its home on Manitou Avenue, in east Boise. The 45-foot blue spruce (pictured) was donated by long-time Boise resident Zelma Foster.

Anyone interested in having a tree removed from their property to be donated as the 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree can call the Department of Administration at 332-1930.

The agency says it will also arrange to have the stump ground down.

(Associated Press contributed to this article)

