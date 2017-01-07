BOISE, ID - The Idaho National Guard will be helping the Ada County Highway District with snow removal Saturday. According to Major Chris Borders, Guard members were originally scheduled for snow removal training, but now Borders says they have coordinated with ACHD to assist in plowing and removing snow from neighborhoods beginning Saturday morning.
Normally, the Guard is only called out when mobilized by the governor based on a declaration of emergency. Governor Otter has not yet declared a state of emergency, nor is any indication that this is forthcoming.
With more snow in the forecast in the coming days, ACHD and the of Boise are working together to remove snow from residential areas. On Friday, ACHD announced it would waive the permit fee for private snow plow use when residents decide to hire contractors to do the job.