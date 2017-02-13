Idaho inmates civil trial against prison company begins Monday

BOISE - A civil trial begins Monday for the lawsuit against a private prison company where a group of inmates say an Idaho prison was dangerously understaffed as part of a scheme to boost profits.

Inmates at the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise say the prison was so violent they called it "gladiator school".

Not only do the inmates claim CoreCivic failed to control gangs within prison walls but that the direction to decrease staff came from the top of the company.

CoreCivic denies the inmates' claims.