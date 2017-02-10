Idaho House panel introduces sled dog racing bill

10:37 AM, Feb 10, 2017
An Idaho lawmaker wants to ensure that sled dog racing remains legal in the Gem State even though almost all other forms of dog racing are banned.

Republican Rep. Heather Scott, of Blanchard, said Friday that her proposal would clarify state law that both sled dog racing and sled dog training are exempt from Idaho's dog racing prohibition.

According to the proposal, sled dog racing would mean a timed competition of teams of sled dogs that pull a sled with a musher.

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce the bill Friday. It must now clear a full legislative hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

(By Associated Press)

