Idaho House panel advances front license plates exemption

BOISE, ID - Legislation that would eliminate the use of front-facing license plates on some registered vehicles in Idaho is headed to the House floor.

The Idaho Statesman reports the House Transportation and Defense Committee narrowly approved the measure on Monday, despite opposition from current and former police officers.

Law enforcement officials argue that the front license plate number is sometimes the only information the public has when they report road incidents, adding that the plate is vital information for police in apprehending suspects.

Nineteen states currently do not require front plates.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Ron Nate, of Rexburg, would exempt vehicles from having a front license plate if they are not built accommodate one without additional brackets.

The same bill died in the Legislature last year.

(by Associated Press)