Idaho House committee introduces new felon firearm ban

BOISE, ID - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would expand the list of “the worst kind” of felons banned from owning firearms.

Lawmakers spiked a similar effort last year after Republicans opposed including felony convictions for arson, racketeering and rioting as qualifiers to lose one's right to own firearms.

Under the new proposal, terrorists, criminal gang members, human trafficking and hijacking convictions would be banned from owning firearms -- even if they are discharged from their sentences.

Supporters, including the Idaho Sheriff's Association, say the change is needed because certain crime charges were not originally considered when the law originally passed.

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced the proposal Tuesday.

The bill must now clear a full legislative hearing.

(by Associated Press)